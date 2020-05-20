A Director at XCel Brands (XELB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at XCel Brands (XELB), Mark Disanto, bought shares of XELB for $13.43K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Disanto’s holding in the company by 12.04% to a total of $734.3K. In addition to Mark Disanto, 7 other XELB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on XCel Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.36 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,310,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $281K. Currently, XCel Brands has an average volume of 645.61K. The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.40.

The insider sentiment on XCel Brands has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XCel Brands, Inc. is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and director-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands. The company was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in August 31, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.