A Director at XBiotech is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at XBiotech (XBIT), Thorpe McKenzie, exercised options to buy 123,000 XBIT shares at $3.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $461.3K. The options were close to expired and Thorpe McKenzie retained stocks.

Following Thorpe McKenzie’s last XBIT Buy transaction on December 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.7%. Following this transaction Thorpe McKenzie’s holding in the company was increased by 3.29% to a total of $69.86 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.95 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, XBiotech has an average volume of 305.89K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.4832.

Thorpe McKenzie’s trades have generated a 75.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. Its product pipeline include oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology, and inflammatory disorders.