A Director at Wyndham Destinations (WYND) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Wyndham Destinations (WYND), George Herrera, sold shares of WYND for $35.4K.

Following George Herrera’s last WYND Sell transaction on September 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on Wyndham Destinations’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $128 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.68 and a one-year low of $33.55. Currently, Wyndham Destinations has an average volume of 756.27K.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange, and rental services. Its global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.