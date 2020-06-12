A Director at Wyndham Destinations (WYND) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Wyndham Destinations (WYND), Stephen Holmes, sold shares of WYND for $3.63M.

Following Stephen Holmes’ last WYND Sell transaction on February 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 9.9%. This is Holmes’ first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $53.13 and a one-year low of $13.74. WYND’s market cap is $2.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.38, reflecting a -21.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wyndham Destinations has been positive according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.