A Director at WPX Energy (WPX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at WPX Energy (WPX), Karl Kurz, bought shares of WPX for $113.1K.

Following this transaction Karl Kurz’s holding in the company was increased by 18.39% to a total of $766K. This is Kurz’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AWK back in November 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.33 and a one-year low of $8.79. WPX’s market cap is $4.96B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Nine different firms, including Citigroup and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of oil, natural gas liquid, and gas properties. Its basin portfolio includes Delaware, Williston and San Juan. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More on WPX: