A Director at WPX Energy (WPX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at WPX Energy (WPX), Kimberly Bowers, bought shares of WPX for $17.4K.

This is Bowers’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CST back in June 2017 This recent transaction increases Kimberly Bowers’ holding in the company by 2.18% to a total of $412.2K.

Based on WPX Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $642 million and GAAP net loss of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $579 million and had a net profit of $354 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.33 and a one-year low of $3.08. WPX’s market cap is $1.47B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.86.

15 different firms, including BMO Capital and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on WPX Energy has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

