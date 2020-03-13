A Director at Workiva (WK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Workiva (WK), Eugene S. Katz, sold shares of WK for $36.56K.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.27 million and GAAP net loss of $16.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.12 and a one-year low of $30.10. Currently, Workiva has an average volume of 285.79K.

Eugene S. Katz's trades have generated a -28.1% average return based on past transactions.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.