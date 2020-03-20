A Director at Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Willis Lease Finance (WLFC), Hans Jorg Hunziker, bought shares of WLFC for $12K.

This is Hunziker’s first Buy trade following 76 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Hans Jorg Hunziker’s holding in the company by 3.9% to a total of $333.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $74.46 and a one-year low of $16.92. WLFC’s market cap is $104.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.70.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments.