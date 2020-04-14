A Director at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Adrian Bellamy, bought shares of WSM for $485.3K.

Following Adrian Bellamy’s last WSM Buy transaction on December 07, 2012, the stock climbed by 14.3%. This recent transaction increases Adrian Bellamy’s holding in the company by 14.75% to a total of $3.82 million.

Based on Williams-Sonoma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion and quarterly net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $155 million. The company has a one-year high of $77.00 and a one-year low of $26.02. WSM’s market cap is $3.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $40.44, reflecting a 25.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Williams-Sonoma has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.