A Director at Willdan Group (WLDN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Willdan Group (WLDN), Mohammad Shahidehpour, sold shares of WLDN for $159.9K.

Based on Willdan Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,154,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $417K. The company has a one-year high of $39.96 and a one-year low of $17.92. Currently, Willdan Group has an average volume of 53.93K.

The insider sentiment on Willdan Group has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Willdan Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It company through the Energy and Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry, through its subsidiary WES. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions. The company was founded in May 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.