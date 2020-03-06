A Director at WhiteHorse (WHF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at WhiteHorse (WHF), Stacy G. Smith, bought shares of WHF for $51.25K.

Following this transaction Stacy G. Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $49.69K. Following Stacy G. Smith’s last WHF Buy transaction on August 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

WHF’s market cap is $281.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.95. Currently, WhiteHorse has an average volume of 131.99K. The company has a one-year high of $14.86 and a one-year low of $12.27.

Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on WhiteHorse has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States.