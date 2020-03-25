A Director at White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM), Morgan Davis, bought shares of WTM for $795.5K.

This recent transaction increases Morgan Davis’ holding in the company by 13.16% to a total of $7.99 million. This is Davis’ first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on White Mountains Insurance Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and quarterly net profit of $60.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $138 million. The company has a one-year high of $1168.21 and a one-year low of $629.21. WTM’s market cap is $2.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, NSM, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media. The NSM segment comprises of full-service managing general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Other Operations segment comprises of the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.