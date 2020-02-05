A Director at Whirlpool (WHR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Whirlpool (WHR), Gary Dicamillo, sold shares of WHR for $88.21K.

Following Gary Dicamillo’s last WHR Sell transaction on February 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.2%. In addition to Gary Dicamillo, 2 other WHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $114.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 963.20K. WHR’s market cap is $9.46B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.14.

The insider sentiment on Whirlpool has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.