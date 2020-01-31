A Director at Whirlpool is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Whirlpool (WHR), Michael Johnston, exercised options to sell 2,946 WHR shares at $79.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $454.4K.

Following Michael Johnston’s last WHR Sell transaction on February 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $114.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 981.53K. WHR’s market cap is $9.63B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.29.

Michael Johnston’s trades have generated a -6.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.