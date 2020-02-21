A Director at Whirlpool is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Whirlpool (WHR), William Perez, exercised options to sell 1,357 WHR shares at $96.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $199.9K. The options were close to expired and William Perez disposed stocks.

This is Perez’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions. This is Perez’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on JNJ back in December 2018

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $114.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 865.46K. WHR’s market cap is $9.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.09.

The insider sentiment on Whirlpool has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.