A Director at Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR), BROWN STEWART, sold shares of WHLR for $8,443.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Wheeler Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 40.35K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.72.

The insider sentiment on Wheeler Real Estate Investment has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership and management of income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community and free-standing retail properties.