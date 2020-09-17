A Director at Weyerhaeuser (WY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Weyerhaeuser (WY), Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki, sold shares of WY for $996.9K.

Following Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki’s last WY Sell transaction on February 24, 2011, the stock climbed by 11.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.58 and a one-year low of $13.10. WY’s market cap is $21.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.57, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.