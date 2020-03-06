A Director at Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), Susan Byrne, bought shares of WHG for $93.26K.

This is Byrne’s first Buy trade following 20 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Susan Byrne’s holding in the company was increased by 1.64% to a total of $5.51 million.

The company has a one-year high of $38.10 and a one-year low of $21.40. Currently, Westwood Holdings Group has an average volume of 37.07K. WHG’s market cap is $212.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.37.

Susan Byrne's trades have generated a -15.1% average return based on past transactions.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. which through its subsidiaries, engages in managing investment assets and provision of services for its clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Advisory and Trust.