A Director at WestRock (WRK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at WestRock (WRK), James Nevels, bought shares of WRK for $3,295.

This is Nevels’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FDC back in September 2016

The company has a one-year high of $44.39 and a one-year low of $21.50. WRK’s market cap is $8.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.17.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.83, reflecting a -0.9% downside. Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.