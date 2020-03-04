A Director at Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Western New England Bancorp (WNEB), Christos Tapases, bought shares of WNEB for $4,475.

Following this transaction Christos Tapases’ holding in the company was increased by 2.08% to a total of $210.8K. In addition to Christos Tapases, one other WNEB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Western New England Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.47 million and quarterly net profit of $3.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.38 million and had a net profit of $3.84 million. Currently, Western New England Bancorp has an average volume of 35.40K. WNEB’s market cap is $234.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.03.

The insider sentiment on Western New England Bancorp has been neutral according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, through its bank subsidiary provides financial services to individuals and companies. Its services include wealth management, savings, time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer lending. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.