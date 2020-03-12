A Director at Weingarten (WRI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Weingarten (WRI), Stephen Lasher, bought shares of WRI for $228.9K.

Following this transaction Stephen Lasher’s holding in the company was increased by 9.29% to a total of $2.84 million. This is Lasher’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $32.17 and a one-year low of $22.59. WRI’s market cap is $3.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.28.

The insider sentiment on Weingarten has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers. The company owns, manages, acquires, develops, and redevelops strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers. It also offers property management services.