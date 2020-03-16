A Director at Waterstone Financial (WSBF) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Waterstone Financial (WSBF), Ellen Syburg Bartel, sold shares of WSBF for $55.37K.

In addition to Ellen Syburg Bartel, 2 other WSBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Waterstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.09 million and quarterly net profit of $8.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.96 million and had a net profit of $5.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $13.92. WSBF’s market cap is $408.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.97.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $155.4K worth of WSBF shares and purchased $5,695 worth of WSBF shares.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.