A Director at Waterstone Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Waterstone Financial (WSBF), Patrick S. Lawton, exercised options to buy 62,500 WSBF shares at $12.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $796.9K.

This recent transaction increases Patrick S. Lawton’s holding in the company by 31.48% to a total of $3.48 million. In addition to Patrick S. Lawton, one other WSBF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Waterstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.91 million and quarterly net profit of $6.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.39 million and had a net profit of $6.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $12.10. Currently, Waterstone Financial has an average volume of 42.68K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.41M worth of WSBF shares and purchased $796.9K worth of WSBF shares.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.