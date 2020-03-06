A Director at Washington Prime Group (WPG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Washington Prime Group (WPG), Robert Laikin, bought shares of WPG for $129K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Laikin’s holding in the company by 25.75% to a total of $610.5K. In addition to Robert Laikin, 2 other WPG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.72 and a one-year low of $2.17.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.04K worth of WPG shares and purchased $449.2K worth of WPG shares. The insider sentiment on Washington Prime Group has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.