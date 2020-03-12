A Director at Washington Federal (WAFD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Washington Federal (WAFD), Barbara Smith, bought shares of WAFD for $25.71K.

Following Barbara Smith’s last WAFD Buy transaction on February 26, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.4%. This recent transaction increases Barbara Smith’s holding in the company by 3.75% to a total of $722K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.26 and a one-year low of $25.22. Currently, Washington Federal has an average volume of 451.51K. WAFD’s market cap is $2.03B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.30.

The insider sentiment on Washington Federal has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barbara Smith’s trades have generated a 3.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company for Washington Federal, NA., which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.