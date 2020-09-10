A Director at VolitionRX (VNRX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at VolitionRX (VNRX), Martin Charles Faulkes, sold shares of VNRX for $208.7K.

This is Faulkes’ first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. In addition to Martin Charles Faulkes, one other VNRX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $544 and GAAP net loss of -$5,859,339. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million. Currently, VolitionRX has an average volume of 54.12K. The company has a one-year high of $6.84 and a one-year low of $2.22.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $208.7K worth of VNRX shares and purchased $82.5K worth of VNRX shares. The insider sentiment on VolitionRX has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

