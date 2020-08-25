A Director at VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), Jon Saxe, bought shares of VTGN for $20.7K.

Following this transaction Jon Saxe’s holding in the company was increased by 129.03% to a total of $36.58K. This is Saxe’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on DRRX back in June 2019

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.29.

Starting in February 2020, VTGN received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.