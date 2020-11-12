A Director at Virtusa (VRTU) is Buying Shares

On November 9, a Director at Virtusa (VRTU), Izhar Armony, bought shares of VRTU for $83.02K.

This recent transaction increases Izhar Armony’s holding in the company by 30.86% to a total of $1.32 million. Following Izhar Armony’s last VRTU Buy transaction on June 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.81 and a one-year low of $19.48. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 259.10. Currently, Virtusa has an average volume of 685.87K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.09, reflecting a 11.4% upside. Three different firms, including Barrington and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.