A Director at Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS), Mark Treanor, sold shares of VRTS for $123.

Following Mark Treanor’s last VRTS Sell transaction on December 18, 2012, the stock climbed by 11.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $126.55 and a one-year low of $70.00. Currently, Virtus Investment Partners has an average volume of 70.83K. VRTS’s market cap is $850.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.30.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company which provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.