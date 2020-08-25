A Director at Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Virco Manufacturing (VIRC), Donald Rudkin, sold shares of VIRC for $73.59K.

In addition to Donald Rudkin, 2 other VIRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VIRC’s market cap is $35.04 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.60. Currently, Virco Manufacturing has an average volume of 16.25K. The company has a one-year high of $4.53 and a one-year low of $1.82.

The insider sentiment on Virco Manufacturing has been neutral according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. The company was founded on February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.