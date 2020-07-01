A Director at Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Matthew W. Foehr, sold shares of VKTX for $95.55K.

Following Matthew W. Foehr’s last VKTX Sell transaction on November 15, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.1%. This is Foehr’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $8.87 and a one-year low of $3.26.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.78, reflecting a -51.3% downside.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

