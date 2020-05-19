A Director at Vicor is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Vicor (VICR), Jason Carlson, exercised options to sell 2,112 VICR shares at $9.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $116K.

In addition to Jason Carlson, 6 other VICR executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Jason Carlson’s last VICR Sell transaction on May 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $57.86 and a one-year low of $26.50. VICR’s market cap is $2.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 283.80. Currently, Vicor has an average volume of 103.75K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.67, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vicor has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.