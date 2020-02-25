A Director at ViacomCBS (VIAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ViacomCBS (VIAC), Shari Redstone, bought shares of VIAC for $999.6K.

Following this transaction Shari Redstone’s holding in the company was increased by 19.29% to a total of $5.96 million. This is Redstone’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on VIAB back in November 2015

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ViacomCBS’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.87 billion and GAAP net loss of $258 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 billion and had a net profit of $561 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $26.35. VIAC’s market cap is $16.57B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.64.

Nine different firms, including Barrington and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Shari Redstone’s trades have generated a 5.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.