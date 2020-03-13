A Director at ViacomCBS (VIAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ViacomCBS (VIAC), Shari Redstone, bought shares of VIAC for $1M.

Following this transaction Shari Redstone’s holding in the company was increased by 22.83% to a total of $5.38 million. In addition to Shari Redstone, 4 other VIAC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ViacomCBS’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.87 billion and GAAP net loss of $258 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 billion and had a net profit of $561 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $16.11. VIAC’s market cap is $12.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.78.

10 different firms, including Barrington and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on ViacomCBS has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.

