A Director at Vermillion is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Vermillion (VRML), James Lafrance, exercised options to buy 5,210 VRML shares at $1.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $9,378. The options were close to expired and James Lafrance retained stocks.

Following James Lafrance’s last VRML Buy transaction on February 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.5%. This recent transaction increases James Lafrance’s holding in the company by 1.21% to a total of $1.43 million.

Based on Vermillion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,706,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $803K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.61 and a one-year low of $0.35. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 68.87.

Vermillion, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. The company’s bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.