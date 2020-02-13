A Director at Veritex is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Veritex (VBTX), Pat Bolin, exercised options to buy 10,000 VBTX shares at $11.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $110K.

Following this transaction Pat Bolin’s holding in the company was increased by 83.27% to a total of $628.2K. Following Pat Bolin’s last VBTX Buy transaction on May 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on Veritex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $98.87 million and quarterly net profit of $29.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.8 million and had a net profit of $9.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.41 and a one-year low of $22.30. Currently, Veritex has an average volume of 392.57K.

Starting in April 2019, VBTX received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.