A Director at Vera Bradley (VRA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Vera Bradley (VRA), Patricia R. Miller, bought shares of VRA for $10.36M.

This recent transaction increases Patricia R. Miller’s holding in the company by 19.14% to a total of $64.59 million. In addition to Patricia R. Miller, 3 other VRA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Vera Bradley’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $128 million and quarterly net profit of $139K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.69 million and had a net profit of $4.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.51 and a one-year low of $8.27. Currently, Vera Bradley has an average volume of 343.16K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.84M worth of VRA shares and purchased $20.72M worth of VRA shares. The insider sentiment on Vera Bradley has been negative according to 144 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vera Bradley, Inc. designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through two segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment consists of the sales of Vera Bradley products through full-price and outlet stores.