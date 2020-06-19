A Director at Vector Group (VGR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Vector Group (VGR), Bennett Lebow, sold shares of VGR for $1.81M.

In addition to Bennett Lebow, 2 other VGR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vector Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $454 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,231,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $421 million and had a net profit of $14.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $7.92. VGR’s market cap is $1.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.81M worth of VGR shares and purchased $406.9K worth of VGR shares. The insider sentiment on Vector Group has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.