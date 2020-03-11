A Director at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Marc Lenner, bought shares of VLY for $20.25K.

In addition to Marc Lenner, 3 other VLY executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Marc Lenner’s holding in the company by 1.19% to a total of $1.79 million.

Based on Valley National Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $381 million and quarterly net profit of $38.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $77.1 million. VLY’s market cap is $3.21B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a one-year high of $12.14 and a one-year low of $7.36.

The insider sentiment on Valley National Bancorp has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments.