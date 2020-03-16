A Director at US Physical Therapy (USPH) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at US Physical Therapy (USPH), Regg Swanson, bought shares of USPH for $85.68K.

This recent transaction increases Regg Swanson’s holding in the company by 13.49% to a total of $835.5K. In addition to Regg Swanson, one other USPH executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on US Physical Therapy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $7.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a net profit of $5.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.48 and a one-year low of $66.82. Currently, US Physical Therapy has an average volume of 92.65K.

Starting in November 2019, USPH received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Barrington and Sidoti, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $322.7K worth of USPH shares and purchased $287.1K worth of USPH shares. The insider sentiment on US Physical Therapy has been neutral according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.