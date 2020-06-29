A Director at Urban One (UONE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Urban One (UONE), Terry L. Jones, sold shares of UONE for $759.2K.

Following Terry L. Jones’ last UONE Sell transaction on March 12, 2014, the stock climbed by 15.7%. In addition to Terry L. Jones, 4 other UONE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Urban One has an average volume of 786.31K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.24M worth of UONE shares and purchased $554.7K worth of UONE shares. The insider sentiment on Urban One has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.