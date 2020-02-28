A Director at Uranium Energy (UEC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Uranium Energy (UEC), David Kong, sold shares of UEC for $7,000.

This is Kong’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Uranium Energy has an average volume of 946.77K. The company has a one-year high of $1.58 and a one-year low of $0.66.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.