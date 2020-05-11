A Director at Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP), Glenn Moyer, bought shares of UVSP for $16K.

Following this transaction Glenn Moyer’s holding in the company was increased by 4.41% to a total of $392.4K.

Based on Univest Of Pennsylvania’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.85 million and quarterly net profit of $838K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.82 million and had a net profit of $16.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.80 and a one-year low of $13.40. UVSP’s market cap is $484 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services through the Univest Bank and Trust Co. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. Univest was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.