A Director at Unity Bancorp (UNTY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Unity Bancorp (UNTY), David Dallas, bought shares of UNTY for $305.6K.

In addition to David Dallas, 2 other UNTY executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases David Dallas’ holding in the company by 1.16% to a total of $29.72 million.

Based on Unity Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.79 million and quarterly net profit of $5.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.24 million and had a net profit of $5.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.71 and a one-year low of $8.77. Currently, Unity Bancorp has an average volume of 56.13K.

Starting in June 2019, UNTY received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The company accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.