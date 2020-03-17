A Director at United Natural Foods (UNFI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at United Natural Foods (UNFI), Bates Ann Torre, bought shares of UNFI for $131.3K.

Following this transaction Bates Ann Torre’s holding in the company was increased by 600% to a total of $310.2K. This is Torre’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ARCC back in May 2019

The company has a one-year high of $14.13 and a one-year low of $5.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.