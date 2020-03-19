A Director at United Fire Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at United Fire Group (UFCS), Jack Evans, exercised options to buy 1,403 UFCS shares at $20.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.21K.

This recent transaction increases Jack Evans’ holding in the company by 2.82% to a total of $1.61 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Fire Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $289 million and GAAP net loss of $23.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.68 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, United Fire Group has an average volume of 64.04K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. It offers insurance protection for businesses and individuals through a select group of independent insurance agents.