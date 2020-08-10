A Director at Unit (UNTCQ) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Unit (UNTCQ), Bailey Peyton, sold shares of UNTCQ for $983.

This is Peyton’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $4.75 and a one-year low of $0.04. Currently, Unit has an average volume of 188.13K.

Bailey Peyton's trades have generated a -35.1% average return based on past transactions.

Unit Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling, and natural gas gathering and processing. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas; Contract Drilling; Mid-Stream; and Other. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores, develops, acquires, and produces oil and natural gas properties. The Contract Drilling segment contracts to drill onshore oil and natural gas wells. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas. The company was founded by King P. Kirchner and James Donald Bodard in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.