A Director at UMH Properties (UMH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at UMH Properties (UMH), Steven Wolgin, sold shares of UMH for $20.06K.

This is Wolgin’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. Following Steven Wolgin’s last UMH Sell transaction on March 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.57 million and GAAP net loss of -$34,748,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.29 million and had a net profit of $11.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.64 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, UMH Properties has an average volume of 205.73K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, reflecting a -30.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on UMH Properties has been positive according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.