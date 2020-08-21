A Director at Ultralife (ULBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ultralife (ULBI), Shaw Robert, bought shares of ULBI for $16.03K.

This recent transaction increases Shaw Robert’s holding in the company by 4.67% to a total of $357.8K.

ULBI’s market cap is $102 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a one-year high of $9.48 and a one-year low of $4.85. Currently, Ultralife has an average volume of 19.53K.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery and Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery and Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.