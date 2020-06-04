A Director at Ulta Beauty is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Lorna Nagler, exercised options to sell 5,167 ULTA shares at $25.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.23M. The options were close to expired and Lorna Nagler disposed stocks.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.05. ULTA’s market cap is $14.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.74.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $254.47, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.